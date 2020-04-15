 
Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 3 May
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 3 May...
Coronavirus: Belgium approves use of hospital resources to...
Restarting school will not be decided yet...
Coronavirus: up to 75% less traffic in Brussels...
Coronavirus: Belgium reached peak in beginning of April...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 3 May
    Coronavirus: Belgium approves use of hospital resources to relieve nursing homes
    Restarting school will not be decided yet
    Coronavirus: up to 75% less traffic in Brussels in March
    Coronavirus: Belgium reached peak in beginning of April
    Unicef: more screen time for children means more problems online
    EU publishes roadmap to phase out coronavirus lockdowns
    Coronavirus: Why Belgium also counts suspected deaths
    Demand is high for “coronajobs” in health care, retail, agriculture
    Coronavirus: Second infection would be ‘much less severe’ than first
    A ‘gradual return to school’ from May?
    Belgium in Brief: To Extend Or Not ?
    Major roadworks at Leuven and Ghent from today
    Coronavirus: Ghent mulls wider cycle lanes amid drop in car traffic
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 33,573 confirmed cases
    King Philippe at 60: a birthday under lockdown
    Coronavirus: Counting all deaths in care centres is ‘dumb’
    STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels
    Coronavirus: How to protect the most vulnerable in society
    Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 3 May

    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will extend its lockdown deadline until 3 May in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19), announced Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a press conference on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES), which has to ease the country out of the lockdown, handed over its first report to the government. Following that report, and a meeting with Belgium’s National Security Council, joined by the country regions’ Minister-Presidents, Wilmès announced Belgium’s new shutdown deadline, and clarified several other measures.

    -The lockdown measures will be extended until 3 May.

    -Garden centres and do-it-yourself stores are allowed to reopen, under the same conditions of social distancing as ordinary food stores.

    -Residents of residential care centres may receive one visitor, designated in advance, provided that this person has had no symptoms of illness in the last 2 weeks, and that each time this person is the same.

    -There will be no mass events, such as summer festivals, until at least 31 August.

    -The police will continue to punish people who violate the measures.

    Related News:

     

    Face masks will also play an important role in strategies to relax the measures. As they will be phased out, face masks will be recommended for any situation where safe distance cannot be maintained. However, they can never be a guarantee that can replace distance keeping.

    “This is not a relaxation of the rules,” said Wilmès. “The basic rules remain unchanged until 3 May, and must be respected,” she added.

    “Today, no one can say when we will restart our normal lives. There is still a long way to go. Our willpower will be put to the test again and again. Let us not be discouraged. We are still counting on your citizenship and your common sense,” Wilmès said.

    “What we can do, we can also undo, and vice versa. Everything will depend on the results of the measures and the extent to which they are complied with,” she added.

    Next week, a new National Security Council will take place, with the aim to organise the progressive relaxation from the beginning of May.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job