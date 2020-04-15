 
Coronavirus: Over 2 million confirmed cases worldwide
Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Over 2 million confirmed cases worldwide

    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    Credit: Wikicommons

    Over 2 million people worldwide have been infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) as of Wednesday 15 April.

    More than two million people are or have been officially declared infected with the virus across the world, according to two individual counts carried out by the AFP press agency and the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

    The global death toll has also surpassed 128,000, according to those same counts.

    The United States is hit hardest, with over 26,000 deaths, and more than 609,00 cases. About half of the cases occurred in Europe.

    Second hardest-hit is Italy, which recorded a total of over 21,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain over 18,000 deaths, France over 15,500 deaths, and the United Kingdom with more than 12,000 deaths.

    In Belgium, 4,440 deaths were recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, on Wednesday. However, Belgium also takes suspected cases into account, unlike many other countries.

    The total number of cases, both in Belgium and globally, is much higher than the confirmed count, as not everyone is being tested.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

