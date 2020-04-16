‘Corona Container’: Mass testing to get Belgium back to normal

The “Corona Container” system is a plan to implement mass testing for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) with the aim to get Belgium back to normal after the crisis, designed by Bump, a Belgian design agency.

The container system is an open-source plan that can be used to test 300,000 people in 20 days and has been designed with the Belgian city of Antwerp in mind as a test-case. However, any city with large public spaces can reproduce the concept.

“We wanted to figure out a way to help get the economy back on track after the crisis, and we knew that mass testing will likely be needed as a phase of the return to normal,” said Brett Kobie, the Strategy and Creative Director at Bump, to The Brussels Times.

However, relying on hospitals and doctors’ offices for those tests would slow everything down, as they can only handle so many patients at the same time. Even with the increased capacity of test kits, reaching the same number of people would still take over a month.

“Drive up testing is obviously not an option in most European cities either, for various reasons, such as crazy traffic jams, not to mention that many people don’t have cars,” Kobie said. “So we designed a system that can use city squares to safely bring people together in a way that wouldn’t feel overly apocalyptic,” he added.

The system uses shipping containers, as they are readily available across the world.

“Our goal is to kickstart a creative conversation on how to roll out mass testing in a safe, fast way that can serve as positive reawakening in cities, instead of the scary, sterile experience it would be if no one put any thought into it,” Kobie said, adding that the containers could also be a starting point for cities in the global south dealing with extremely little resources.

The company is preparing to pilot the system with two companies in the logistics sector, and is currently in discussions with an IT partner and two medical advisors from Antwerp academia to help refine the concept.

The shortage of test kits is one of the biggest obstacles, but their goal is to ensure that a working system is in place so that cities or companies can move fast when tests are made available.

This is the Corona Container. A low-cost open-source plan to test 300,000 people in 20 days using urban public spaces. Full story: https://t.co/B2QnyXDLe5#COVID19 #coronavirus #design pic.twitter.com/UTDS13HJoL — Brett Kobie (@kobiebrett) April 9, 2020



As there will be pressure from the business community to test broadly and quickly in order to get the economic recovery in gear as soon as possible, Bump expects some form of testing by early May, even if details on the federal government’s official plan for larger-scale testing are still unclear.

The containers could be placed in any city square with enough surface area, such as Sainte-Catherine, or the esplanade in front of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

“We now have considerable traction in Antwerp,” said Kobie. “If we can get cities like Brussels, Ghent and Liege on board, we have a chance to incubate a system in Belgium that can be rolled out across other cities that much faster, instead of every city having to invent their own system from scratch,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times