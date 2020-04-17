 
Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 April, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000...
Parliament adopts law on “revenge porn”...
Social partners agree on rules for relaunch of...
Coronavirus: Brussels could still allow small events this...
Beer production down by 30% in March...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 April 2020
    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
    Parliament adopts law on “revenge porn”
    Social partners agree on rules for relaunch of construction
    Coronavirus: Brussels could still allow small events this summer
    Beer production down by 30% in March
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection rate is decreasing
    Coronavirus epidemic ‘under control’ in Germany
    Artistic freedom threatened during coronavirus crisis
    Belgium in Brief: Explaining the Infections
    Belgium’s coronavirus experts get sign language names
    Coronavirus: 320 new hospital admissions, 399 discharged
    Van Gucht: No change to accounting of corona deaths
    Beach passes and good manners: Belgian beach towns prepare for summer amid lockdown
    Nursing homes given tablets to ease loneliness
    Brussels man receives a corona fine for the 14th time
    Brussels greenlights generalised 30km/h zone
    Study: Even talking spreads droplets
    ‘Corona Container’: Mass testing to get Belgium back to normal
    Coronavirus: Belgium steps up in retirement homes
    Coronavirus: Facebook to warn against fake news
    View more

    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

    Friday, 17 April 2020
    313 people died within 24 hours in Belgium, with more than half of those deaths taking place in a nursing home, while the remaining 114 people died in the hospital. © Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 5,000 after 313 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

    In a daily press conference, public health officials said the country’s death toll stood at 5,163 as of Friday, up from 4,857 the day before.

    More than half (199) of the deaths reported within the past 24 hours took place in a nursing home, while the remaining 114 people died in the hospital.

    Over half (52%) of the total deaths in the country took place in nursing homes, where authorities have been racing to ramp up testing capacities and to make up for medical equipment and staff shortages.

    In a press conference of the National Security Council on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès beat back questions about whether nursing homes had been left behind, saying their response had been hindered by global supply and test kit shortages.

    “Massive testing is currently ongoing in nursing homes — not because they had been neglected before, but because we did not have the testing capacity before,” Wilmès said.

    Related News:

    Of the 313 people whose death was reported on Thursday, 24% had had access to a Covid-19 test who had turned up positive, according to figures in the latest official situation report.

    While the people who died in the hospital, which account for 44% of the total tally, were all tested and confirmed to have Covid-19, only 7.8% of those who died in a nursing home were tested and confirmed positive.

    With over 1,000 new positive cases confirmed, Belgium’s total count of confirmed cases continued to mount, standing at 36,138 on Friday.

    Belgium’s daily testing capacity on Friday stood at 5,000, up from an average of 2,000 tests per day, an increase which follows the creation in late March of a testing task force would aim to bring the number of daily tests up to 10,000.

    399 Covid-19 patients were released from the hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients discharged since 15 March to 7,961.

    Of the 5,161 patients who remain in the hospital, 1,140 were in an intensive care unit (UCI) as of Friday, down from 1,182 on Thursday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job