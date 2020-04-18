Coronavirus: Fewer road fatalities and accidents from mid-March...

With reduced traffic on Belgium’s roads due to the measures to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), accidents and fatalities went down in March-April, compared to last year.

The number of road fatalities went down by 50 between mid-March, the start of the confinement measures, and mid-April, according to the Vias Institute for road safety. Road accidents leading to injuries decreased by 4,017 during the same period.

The number of accidents was about 68% lower than the average for the past three years, according to Vias. However, the figures for the first quarter of the year would need to be finalised before the exact impact of the lockdown on road safety could be determined, the institute warned.

The Vias Institute’s estimates are based on data from about 14 police zones: Ghent, Mechelen, Leuven, Aarschot, Kempenland, Geraardsbergen-Lierde, Rupel, Turnhout, Kastze, Basse-Meuse, Wavre, Tongeren, Balen-Dessel-Mol and Zennevallei.

A total of 620 persons lost their lives on Belgium’s roads in 2019, while there were 37,375 accidents resulting in injuries.

