 
Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough...
Teachers angered by Education Minister’s remark on extending...
Olympics in 2021 without vaccine is ‘very unrealistic’...
International interest for Antwerp company’s corona-armband...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s tracking plans worry human rights organisations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough
    Teachers angered by Education Minister’s remark on extending school year
    Olympics in 2021 without vaccine is ‘very unrealistic’
    International interest for Antwerp company’s corona-armband
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s tracking plans worry human rights organisations
    ‘Going to buy flowers is not an essential journey,’ says STIB
    More and more people breaking the confinement rules
    Coronavirus: Fewer road fatalities and accidents from mid-March
    Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady Gaga concert broadcast
    ‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 37,183 confirmed cases
    Come what may, the Meyboom ceremony will go ahead
    Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules
    Coronavirus: France and Russia want UN Security Council meeting
    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
    Lockdown: do you still eat the same?
    Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus lockdown
    Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?
    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
    Parliament adopts law on “revenge porn”
    View more

    Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough

    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    Only 20% of Belgians with symptoms immediately self-isolated. Credit: Pxfuel

    Only about 20% of Belgians who showed symptoms of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) self-isolated before contacting their doctor, according to a survey conducted by the research and public health institute Sciensano.

    Experts pointed out, during the daily press briefing by the Federal Public Health Service on Saturday, that this figure also means that 80% of people with symptoms do not immediately take their distance from others.

    “People who wait for contact with a doctor before strict isolation are more likely to infect others, because the rate of contagion is higher in the first few days of infection,” said professor and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    People should self-isolate in their homes as soon as the first symptoms appear, in order to effectively fight against the further spread of the virus and infecting others. “Early isolation is crucial to stop the further spread of the virus,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    “70% of people who think they have symptoms, contacted their GP by phone, which is good,” Van Gucht added.

    The online survey was carried out among 44,000 people between 2 and 9 April, and also showed that 90% of the population believes that they are sufficiently informed about the virus, the measures in force, the symptoms and the spread of the coronavirus.

    The second part of the survey, which can be filled out until 23 April, has also been launched and can be taken here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job