Coronavirus: more clarity expected on summer weddings on Friday

“Today 89% of wedding professionals say their June, July and August commissions have (…) been cancelled or postponed,” said Cynthia De Clercq of HL Belgique, an organisation of providers of matrimonial services.
Under current regulations, wedding ceremonies can still go forward provided they take place only in the presence of the marriage officiant and the wedding witnesses.
“Until 3 May, we are in the federal phase, during which no weddings can be celebrated,” De Crem said, referring to the stage of the country’s response to the pandemic. “Clarity will be given, but now we are in a situation where we have a dramatic virus that is running wild, and we must continue to fight.”
Announcing the extension of the lockdown to 3 May, authorities also said that no mass events would be able to take place until the end of August.
But a lack of clarity regarding what types of events were counted as a mass gathering left event organisers and some local authorities in the dark.
In Brussels 1000, the local councillor for events and tourism councillor said that the municipality was also waiting for more information from federal authorities to decide whether some smaller events could take place.