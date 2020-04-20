 
Coronavirus: VUB helps ramp up testing
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: ‘without measures, the curve rises straight up’...
Coronavirus: VUB helps ramp up testing...
Several Walloon towns push back against 5G roll-out...
Electricity prices hit a 10-year-low...
Coronavirus: over 2.4 million confirmed cases worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Coronavirus: ‘without measures, the curve rises straight up’
    Coronavirus: VUB helps ramp up testing
    Several Walloon towns push back against 5G roll-out
    Electricity prices hit a 10-year-low
    Coronavirus: over 2.4 million confirmed cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk of violence
    Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs
    Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams
    Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?
    Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without return to normality
    Belgium in Brief: Back To School?
    Belgium needs a clear exit plan quickly, says Bart De Wever
    Garden and DIY shops reopen as Belgium loosens lockdown
    McDonald’s partially reopens in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 39,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: 40% of workers won’t change jobs
    Coronavirus: more clarity expected on summer weddings on Friday
    Cars banned from entering Brussels’ Parc de Woluwe
    Ministers consider a possible return to school
    View more

    Coronavirus: VUB helps ramp up testing

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian scientists are hoping to help provide 1,000 extra coronavirus tests a day with the help of a KingFisher robot, the Free University of Brussels (VUB) announced on Monday.

    The robot, owned by the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) can process 96 tests at the same time and deliver results in less than three hours. It was transferred last week to UCB Pharma in Braine-l’Alleud (Wallonia), the location for one of three new centralised testing facilities for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, and is already operational.

    The KingFisher robot, of which only a dozen are available in Belgium, is normally used by the Centre for Structural Biology run by the VIB and VUB.

    Related Articles

     

    The institute “is responding positively to Minister Philippe De Backer’s call for expertise and infrastructure at Belgian universities and research institutes to significantly expand the testing capacity” for coronavirus, the VUB said.

    De Backer is the minister in charge of a dedicated coronavirus task force that was set up to combat the spread of the virus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job