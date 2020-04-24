 
Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment...
Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families...
Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus...
Belgium defends its pandemic management...
Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
    Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium defends its pandemic management
    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
    Brexit: UK accused of slowing down negotiations
    National Security Council: clarity on lockdown expected tonight
    Brussels chamber of commerce: Hotel Metropole is only the first domino to fall
    Belgium pays a high price for lack of tracing
    Coronavirus: over €20 billion in payment deferrals in April
    Coronavirus enters via two cells in the nose, researchers find
    How the lockdown is impacting Belgium’s sex workers
    Tax authorities make public apology in press and on TV for breach of confidentiality
    Belgium in Brief: 3 Stages To Lift Lockdown
    Coronavirus: man rapidly recovers after blood plasma treatment
    Van Ranst: Now may be the time to let children see their grandparents
    Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson ‘on very good form’
    Coronavirus: 190 new deaths, 210 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Veterans fined for attending memorial to Jewish transport
    Marolles youth want to ease lockdown tensions
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment

    Friday, 24 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian researchers have found a way to ensure a safe dosage of hydroxychloroquine, a drug currently being used to treat coronavirus patients.

    The drug which is being used in the absence of a known cure for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) can lead to dangerous eye and heart effects if it reaches too high concentrations in the blood.

    Through their research, biochemists at the University Hospital Laboratory of Brussels (LHUB-ULB) have developed a dosage method that uses blood tests to ensure that patients are administered a safe amount of the drug, which is normally used to prevent and treat malaria.

    “You have to be within the therapeutic range,” said the head of LHUB-ULB’s medicinal chemistry department, Frédéric Cotton. “Above this level, it is toxic and below it, ineffective,” he explained. The doses used to treat coronavirus are sometimes higher than the normal range for the drug, leading to an inherent risk of toxicity, he added.

    This is made more complex by the fact that two patients receiving the same dose can have different concentrations in their blood, meaning the dosage must be determined on an individual basis.

    Related Articles

     

    To find the right dosage, “we examine the blood of patients on the 2nd and 5th days of their treatment,” Cotton explained. If the concentration in the blood is too high, clinicians will reduce the dose or stop the treatment.

    “But for the time being, we don’t dare increase if the concentration is below the therapeutic range. We’re not sure it’s the right treatment. We’re not going to give potentially toxic doses,” said Maya Hites, an infectious disease expert at Brussels’ Erasmus Hospital.

    The effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against coronavirus has not been proven. In fact, there is currently no known cure for the virus. The dosage is not based on clinical data observed in the human body, but on a theoretical model extrapolated from in vitro tests.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job