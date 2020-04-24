 
Belgium defends its pandemic management
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 April, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium defends its pandemic management...
Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting...
Brexit: UK accused of slowing down negotiations...
National Security Council: clarity on lockdown expected tonight...
Brussels chamber of commerce: Hotel Metropole is only...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 April 2020
    Belgium defends its pandemic management
    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
    Brexit: UK accused of slowing down negotiations
    National Security Council: clarity on lockdown expected tonight
    Brussels chamber of commerce: Hotel Metropole is only the first domino to fall
    Belgian expert confirms death rate and warns about a second wave
    Coronavirus: over €20 billion in payment deferrals in April
    Coronavirus enters via two cells in the nose, researchers find
    How the lockdown is impacting Belgium’s sex workers
    Tax authorities make public apology in press and on TV for breach of confidentiality
    Belgium in Brief: 3 Stages To Lift Lockdown
    Coronavirus: man rapidly recovers after blood plasma treatment
    Van Ranst: Now may be the time to let children see their grandparents
    Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson ‘on very good form’
    Coronavirus: 190 new deaths, 210 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Veterans fined for attending memorial to Jewish transport
    Marolles youth want to ease lockdown tensions
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Court strikes down law allowing tax-free earnings for odd jobs
    View more

    Belgium defends its pandemic management

    Friday, 24 April 2020
    Belgian virologist Steven van Gucht is defending Belgium's handling of the pandemic. Credit: Belga

    Belgian virologist Steven van Gucht has spoken out after criticism of Belgium’s management of the coronavirus pandemic appeared in press abroad.

    Speaking in several foreign interviews, van Gucht has defended the approach of the country after US President Donald Trump pointed to Belgium’s mortality rate as being the highest in the world.

    “Belgium has the best surveillance system in the world. We count much better than other countries,” van Gucht told Belga News Agency on Friday.

    Related Articles

     

    In Belgium, the total number of deaths due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) includes suspected cases, van Gucht stressed. Of the 6,679 deaths currently being counted, 46% are confirmed cases. That’s fewer than the 4,177 deaths that Johns Hopkins University reported for the Netherlands, a country relatively comparable to Belgium in terms of the population’s density and mobility, according to van Gucht.

    On the other hand, “Sweden, for example, has implemented less strict rules. It’s true that they have fewer deaths than us, but they have more than their neighbours,” van Gucht said. “The country is larger, with a less dense population. People can isolate themselves more easily.”

    The initial infection and the way the virus is spread throughout the country are also important factors. “The virus affects Belgium in a relatively homogenous way,” he said, whereas the Netherlands has more cases in the southeastern part of the country and most of the deaths in the US occur in New York. Comparisons should be made with New York and not the United States as a whole, according to van Gucht.

    In terms of screening, “we are not frontrunners, but we test more than in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, for example. Belgium has a large screening capacity,” he said.

    “We also have one of the best health systems,” he added. “Even at the peak, intensive care units were at 58% capacity. Everyone was able to receive the care they needed, which was not the case in all countries. I think that’s the basis on which management should be evaluated.”

    Including the 6,679 fatalities, Belgium counted 44,293 coronavirus cases as of Friday. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job