Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium to over 7,000

809 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, the government’s crisis centre reported on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic, to 45,325. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases registered in Belgium since the beginning comes to 46,134: 55% in Flanders, 33% in Wallonia and 10% in Brussels. No information is available on the residence of 2%.

388 (48%) of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 351 (43%) live in Wallonia, and 59 (7%) live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 11 other people.

204 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 368 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 3,959, a decrease of 236 patients. Since the outbreak, 10,785 people have been admitted to hospital and later discharged.

Of the patients in hospital, 891 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 43 patients in the last 24 hours. 620 patients are on a respirator, a fall of 20 cases in 24 hours.

178 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities since the outbreak of Covid-19 to 7,094.

75 of the newly-reported deaths occurred in hospitals, and those were confirmed cases. 103 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 60 (58%) were confirmed cases.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 7,094. Of that number, 45% occurred in hospitals and 53% in residential care centres. Deaths in hospital are all confirmed coronavirus deaths, compared with only 10% of care home deaths, the remainder being presumed based on pre-mortem symptoms.

Of the total number of deaths in Belgium, 3,468 (49%) took place in Flanders, 2,509 (35%)in Wallonia and 1,117 (16%) in Brussels.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times