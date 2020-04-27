 
Teleworking remains the norm, stresses Crisis Centre
Monday, 27 April, 2020
    © Rawpixel

    Teleworking will remain the norm when many companies can resume their activities from next Monday, the National Crisis Centre stressed during the daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday.

    “While next Monday will mark the resumption of activities in some companies, teleworking will still be the norm in the coming weeks,” Benoit Ramacker, spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre, said, adding that a guide had been made available on the FPS Employment website to help companies prepare for a safe reopening.

    The first phase of Belgium’s deconfinement will begin on 4 May, when some companies, that had not been able to introduce home-based work or could only with difficulty guarantee a social distance between workers, will be allowed to resume their activities.

    However, the restart must be safe, Ramacker said, pointing to a generic guide that has been drawn up to help companies prepare for their recovery, available on the website of the FPS Employment.

    In particular, advice is given on how to ensure maximum respect for social distancing, strict hand hygiene and how to clean the workplace.

    Additionally, the Crisis Centre called on all Belgians to continue to comply with the strict containment rules this week, even with the relaxations in sight. “Let’s not go too fast, nothing can be taken for granted. The virus is not defeated and it could come back again,” Ramacker said.

