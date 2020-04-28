 
Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020
Latest News:
Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again...
Portugal will lift state of emergency from 3...
Carrefours in Spain to sell face masks, will...
Bank notes ‘do not represent a significant risk...
Coronavirus: traffic in Flanders slowly increasing again...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again
    Portugal will lift state of emergency from 3 May
    Carrefours in Spain to sell face masks, will Belgium follow?
    Bank notes ‘do not represent a significant risk of infection’
    Coronavirus: traffic in Flanders slowly increasing again
    Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO
    Number of electric bike journeys has doubled, says Billy Bike
    Coronavirus: Austria to progressively lift lockdown from 1 May
    Belgians develop anonymous contact tracing system
    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
    Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma
    Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May
    Coronavirus: 134 new deaths, 123 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Face masks ‘give false sense of security,’ says De Block
    Even ‘worst case’ EVs pollute less than traditional vehicles, study finds
    Coronavirus: Germany’s infection rate increases
    Coronavirus continues to plague understaffed nursing home in Brussels
    Covid-19 should be recognised as work-related illness, trade union says
    ‘Belgian’ wolves Noëlla and August expecting cubs
    Lockdown: TUI Belgium cancels all trips until 7 June
    View more

    Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again

    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Residents of nursing and retirement homes in Wallonia will be able to receive visitors again providing certain measures are followed, the Walloon government announced on Tuesday.

    Under new government priorities – the organisation of the establishment’s services, and respect for residents’ wishes – a set of new guidelines have been created in consultation with representatives of the elderly and workers. 

    Strict hygiene guidelines will have to be followed and any visitor who does not comply with the guidelines will be refused entry to the facility.

    Additionally, visits cannot be imposed on residents. Allowing relatives to visit again must not cause a disruption of services, nor a diversion of human resources essential for the care of residents, the circular said.

    Related Articles

     

    Moreover, such visits can only take place after residents and staff have gone through a general screening process, results have been analysed, and any necessary measures depending on the results have been implemented, according to the circular.

    Many people currently being hospitalised for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are coming from residential care centres, virologist Steven Van Gucht said on Monday. The rise of the average age of patients being hospitalised possibly “has to do with the fact that there are actually two parallel epidemics going on right now,” he said, specifying that he meant “one in the general population, and one in the specific setting of the residential care centres.”

    Visits to nursing homes have been banned since 13 March as part of the Belgian government’s far-reaching measures in the fight against coronavirus. Belgium will slowly ease measures back as it starts to phase out of its lockdown on 4 May. A circular regarding the practical details of the visits has been published and sent to Wallonia’s 602 nursing and retirement homes.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job