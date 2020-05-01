513 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 49,032. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

329 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 146 live in Wallonia, and 36 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 2 other people.

152 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 316 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 3,386.

Of the patients in hospital, 740 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 29 patients.

130 new deaths have been reported, of which 47 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 83 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 76% were confirmed cases.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 7,703, of which 46% occurred in hospitals.

The number of confirmed infected people in Belgium is still increasing, the FPS said. The number of new hospitalisations continues to stabilise, but remains quite high.

“So persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others,” the Federal Public Health Service added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times