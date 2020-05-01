Exit plan: driving lessons possible again from 11 May

The coronavirus measures for driver’s education and exams, as well as for car inspection centres will be relaxed from 11 May, announced Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, these schools and centres had remained closed in recent weeks. The car inspection centres will be the first to reopen for periodic inspections from 4 May.

From 11 May, driving instructors can resume their teaching, and from 18 May, all theoretical tests, as well as practical tests in the AM, A, C and D categories, will be possible again. From 25 May, practical tests for the B, BE and G categories can also take place again.

To make sure that the lessons and exams can take place safely, Peeters has agreed on certain measures and guidelines with the sector, she said.

“Wearing a face mask will become mandatory in the car during lessons or the practical exam,” Peeters told VRT. “The centres are also committed to disinfecting the car each time. Of course, we also ask everyone to take their responsibilities. If you feel sick, make another appointment,” she added.

