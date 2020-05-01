 
Exit plan: driving lessons possible again from 11 May
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 May, 2020
Latest News:
Exit plan: driving lessons possible again from 11...
Belgian Minister mocked after face mask struggles...
E-scooter popularity will boom in Brussels after lockdown...
Tax income down in March – ‘like the...
Exit plan: Supermarkets allowed to fully offer discounts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 May 2020
    Exit plan: driving lessons possible again from 11 May
    Belgian Minister mocked after face mask struggles
    E-scooter popularity will boom in Brussels after lockdown
    Tax income down in March – ‘like the outbreak of war,’ says De Croo
    Exit plan: Supermarkets allowed to fully offer discounts again
    Doctors’ visits resume on Monday, but look very different
    Coronavirus: ‘not reasonable’ to expect tourists in France this summer
    Limited social contact is not a choice, says Belgian PM
    Some good news to brighten up your Mayday
    Coronavirus: 7 key changes as Belgian rail restarts
    Belgium in Brief: Planning An Exit
    Police crash after man threw stone at officer: appeal granted
    EU dilemma: Digital contact tracing but only voluntary
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 49,032 confirmed cases
    Wolf killing faces €500,000 fine in Flanders
    Drug dealers are posing as food delivery workers, warns Interpol
    Coronavirus: Ryanair announces 3,000 job cuts
    Universities study the effects of confinement on research and researchers
    Exit plan: Molenbeek to introduce 20 km/h speed limit from 11 May
    Jupiler cancels ads for promotion, but promotion itself goes ahead
    View more

    Exit plan: driving lessons possible again from 11 May

    Friday, 01 May 2020
    Credit: Belga/S. Gremmelprez

    The coronavirus measures for driver’s education and exams, as well as for car inspection centres will be relaxed from 11 May, announced Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters.

    Due to the coronavirus crisis, these schools and centres had remained closed in recent weeks. The car inspection centres will be the first to reopen for periodic inspections from 4 May.

    From 11 May, driving instructors can resume their teaching, and from 18 May, all theoretical tests, as well as practical tests in the AM, A, C and D categories, will be possible again. From 25 May, practical tests for the B, BE and G categories can also take place again.

    Related News:

     

    To make sure that the lessons and exams can take place safely, Peeters has agreed on certain measures and guidelines with the sector, she said.

    “Wearing a face mask will become mandatory in the car during lessons or the practical exam,” Peeters told VRT. “The centres are also committed to disinfecting the car each time. Of course, we also ask everyone to take their responsibilities. If you feel sick, make another appointment,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job