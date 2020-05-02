 
Brussels container parks open in afternoons again from Monday
Saturday, 02 May, 2020
    Brussels container parks open in afternoons again from Monday

    Saturday, 02 May 2020
    Container parks in Brussels Region will again be open in the afternoons from Monday, Bruxelles- Propreté said on Saturday, but facial masks will be compulsory.

    Since 23 March, the city’s recycle parks have been accessible only in emergency situations or cases of extreme necessity, and then only in the morning. They will now be open in the afternoon, so as to enhance the flow of traffic in and out of the parks and ensure social distancing. However, anyone not wearing face masks will be turned away, according to Bruxelles-Propreté, which is in charge of garbage collection and management in the capital region.

    From Monday, the Recyparks will revert to their usual opening times. In addition to wearing face masks, people going there will need to present their identity cards, open their car boots themselves and maintain a distance of at least 1.5 metres from the next person.

    However, Bruxelles-Propreté recalls that the federal government still requires Belgians to limit themselves to strictly necessary travel. This applies to the regional container parks, which are only accessible in emergencies and cases of urgent need, such as deaths or removals.

    So, do not go there, “to throw away an old electric toothbrush,” for example, said Bruxelles-Propreté spokesman Etienne Cornesse.

    The Brussels Times

