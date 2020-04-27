Not all waste will be collected separately in Brussels this week

The Brussels garbage collection service, Bruxelles-Propreté will only collect white, yellow and blue garbage bags separately in seven municipalities this week because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The garbage collection in Brussels has been disrupted several times during the coronavirus measures, mainly due to a shortage of staff.

“By now, there are far fewer sick people with us. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, 23% of the staff were absent,” said Etienne Cornesse, spokesperson for Bruxelles Propreté, to Bruzz. “A service of 100% is not possible in such circumstances. Now, the number of sick people is less than 10%. A positive evolution,” he added.

If this evolution continues, services can be expanded again, according to Cornesse. “We are negotiating this with the unions this week,” he said, adding that it is important that the inhabitants of Brussels continue to sort their waste. “They must not give up their good sorting habits,” he added.

As a large proportion of the collectors had reported sick, Bruxelles-Propreté had to adapt the system of separate waste collection two weeks ago. Only in the municipalities of Uccle, Forest, Ganshoren, Jette, Koekelberg, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, the white, blue and yellow bags are collected during three different rounds.

In the municipalities of Schaerbeek, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Etterbeek, Watermael-Boitsfort and Auderghem, only the yellow bags are collected separately.

