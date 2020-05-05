 
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,509 confirmed cases
Tuesday, 05 May, 2020
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,509 confirmed cases
UN marks World Press Freedom Day amid attacks...
Brussels unemployment up for the first time in...
Summer youth activities: decision expected 3rd week of...
Most new teleworkers ready to continue working from...
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,509 confirmed cases

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    242 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 50,509. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    161 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 68 live in Wallonia, and 12 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 1 other person.

    84 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 63 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 3,082. This marks the third day in a row that the number of new hospital admissions in Belgium stayed below 100.

    Of the patients in hospital, 646 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 9 patients.

    97 new deaths have been reported, of which 57 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 40 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 62% were confirmed cases.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 8,016, of which 46% occurred in hospitals, 53% in residential care centres, 0.3% at home, and 0.4% somewhere else. The hospital deaths are all confirmed cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 18% are confirmed cases, and 82% are suspected ones.

    The number of confirmed infected people in Belgium is still increasing, the FPS said. The number of new hospitalisations continues to stabilise, but remains quite high.

    “So persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others,” the Federal Public Health Service added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

