Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path

Works to create more space for cyclists on the Rue de la Loi in Brussels started on Monday night, announced Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt.

The works are part of Van den Brandt’s exit strategy, which will roll out 40 km of cycle paths to encourage Brussels residents to cycle more, in an effort to unburden the public transport.

The extra space for cyclists means that cars using the Rue de la Loi, one of the busiest roads in the capital, will have to make do with one lane less.

“The heroes of the night are working on a new bicycle path on the Wetstraat,” tweeted Van den Brant.

The Rue de la Loi is not the only street to get narrowed down, as other important roads and traffic axes, such as the Avenue Louise and Avenue Charles Quint, will also get extra cycle lanes

The extra kilometres of cycle path are a necessary part of the exit strategy. “This phase of the exit strategy presents us with major challenges,” Van de Brandt told Bruzz. “Radical decisions are therefore needed to ensure that everyone can travel in safety and with sufficient distance,” she added.

Translation: “Usually, during peak hours, about 3,000 people in cars use the rue de la Loi. For about 2,000 people on foot and by bike. Until yesterday, the cars had 12 meters, and the active modes 5m50. This rebalancing was necessary.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times