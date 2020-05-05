Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path

“The heroes of the night are working on a new bicycle path on the Wetstraat,” tweeted Van den Brant.
The Rue de la Loi is not the only street to get narrowed down, as other important roads and traffic axes, such as the Avenue Louise and Avenue Charles Quint, will also get extra cycle lanes
The extra kilometres of cycle path are a necessary part of the exit strategy. “This phase of the exit strategy presents us with major challenges,” Van de Brandt told Bruzz. “Radical decisions are therefore needed to ensure that everyone can travel in safety and with sufficient distance,” she added.
Habituellement, en heures de pointe, environ 3000 personnes en 🚘 empruntent, la rue de la Loi. Pour de l’ordre de 2000 personnes à🚶🏽 et à 🚴🏾♀️. Jusqu’hier, les 🚗 disposaient de 12 mètres, et les modes actifs 5m50.
Translation: “Usually, during peak hours, about 3,000 people in cars use the rue de la Loi. For about 2,000 people on foot and by bike. Until yesterday, the cars had 12 meters, and the active modes 5m50. This rebalancing was necessary.”