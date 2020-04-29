 
Brussels rolls out 40km of cycle paths to ready lockdown phase-out
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels rolls out 40km of cycle paths to...
Employers: child care more important to workers than...
Lockdown in Greece: Strict rules but lax enforcement...
Lockdown: certain students set to return to school...
Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Brussels rolls out 40km of cycle paths to ready lockdown phase-out
    Employers: child care more important to workers than health and safety
    Lockdown in Greece: Strict rules but lax enforcement
    Lockdown: certain students set to return to school on 29 May
    Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches
    Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug
    Coronavirus: France wants to ramp up testing and tracing
    Coronavirus: 41% of care centre residents with symptoms tested positive
    Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again
    Portugal will lift state of emergency from 3 May
    Carrefours in Spain to sell face masks, will Belgium follow?
    Bank notes ‘do not represent a significant risk of infection’
    Coronavirus: traffic in Flanders slowly increasing again
    Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO
    Number of electric bike journeys has doubled, says Billy Bike
    Coronavirus: Austria to progressively lift lockdown from 1 May
    Belgians develop anonymous contact tracing system
    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
    Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma
    Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May
    View more

    Brussels rolls out 40km of cycle paths to ready lockdown phase-out

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    In a bid to cut down on the use of public transport as the lockdown is progressively lifted, Brussels is creating 40 km of additional cycle infrastructure. © Belga

    An additional 40 kilometres of cycling paths will be created in Brussels’ regional territory to ease public transport flows as the country begins to progressively lift the coronavirus lockdown.

    “In the coming weeks, we will install 40 km of new cycling paths,” Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt said on social media. “We are giving priority to the major [regional] routes, then the small and medium city rings.”

    “The situation will not be perfect, but never have so many cycling paths been built in Brussels in so little time,” the minister added.

    Related News:

     

    The plan will see additional cycling paths added in Boulevard Reyers, with works already ongoing in Avenue Général Jacques and set to begin on Monday in Rue de la Loi, one of the busiest roads in the capital.

    In a race against the clock, mobility officials are aiming to have the infrastructure ready before the larger part of the public returns to work and school, with the key aim being to cut down on the use of public transport.

    “The buses, trams, metros and trains are not ready to circulate at full capacity,” Van Den Brandt said, adding that the public transport network needed to “adapt” in order to ensure safe social distancing between travellers.

    “In Brussels, we know that a two-thirds of public transport rides are done for distances of under 5 km,” she said, urging residents to leave public transport for the people “who have no other alternative.”

    The construction of the additional cycle paths comes after the approval of a plan to slash the maximum speed limit to 30 km/h in the entire regional territory.

    In preparation to bring Brussels progressively out of the coronavirus lockdown, regional authorities have also worked with local officials to create “Slow Streets,” where cars can go at a maximum of 20 km/h in order to give more space to pedestrians and cyclists and allow for more social-distancing.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job