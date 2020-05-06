Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens, who is part of the National Security Council, said that a limited perspective on social distancing rules will likely be given on Wednesday.

Belgium’s National Security Council gathered at 9:00 AM on Wednesday to discuss the next phase of the exit strategy out of the country’s lockdown.

Even though the reopening of shops from 11 May will take the forefront in the discussions, Geens said that it would “greatly surprise him if a limited perspective [on social distancing] is not created, because we ourselves crave it,” on Radio 1, ahead of the meeting.

After the previous meeting of the Security Council, Wilmès said that whether it would be possible to hold private gatherings at home, organise day trips to certain regions of the country or be active outdoors with more than 2 other people, would be “looked into” by 18 May.

“Everybody knows we are going to have to take that step [to more social contact] in the foreseeable future, because we are human beings, and we live on social contact,” Geens said.

However, contact between different generations is more difficult, according to him, but “the National Security Council is very aware of the need that exists among people.”

“Every citizen feels that need strongly, especially now that the weather is getting better. It is very difficult not to,” said Geens. “But as we have said many times before: you cannot do everything at once. The experts are not a big fan of inter-generational contact, between grandparents and grandchildren. That has been made clear to me, personally and on several occasions,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times