 
Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing...
Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases...
60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released...
New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
    UniCredit records greater loss than predicted
    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
    Face masks sold for €15 in Belgian train stations
    Seasonal workers flying in to save the fruit harvest
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    Prisoners in Belgium have sewn over 60,000 face masks
    April 2020 among warmest on record
    View more

    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens, who is part of the National Security Council, said that a limited perspective on social distancing rules will likely be given on Wednesday.

    Belgium’s National Security Council gathered at 9:00 AM on Wednesday to discuss the next phase of the exit strategy out of the country’s lockdown.

    Even though the reopening of shops from 11 May will take the forefront in the discussions, Geens said that it would “greatly surprise him if a limited perspective [on social distancing] is not created, because we ourselves crave it,” on Radio 1, ahead of the meeting.

    After the previous meeting of the Security Council, Wilmès said that whether it would be possible to hold private gatherings at home, organise day trips to certain regions of the country or be active outdoors with more than 2 other people, would be “looked into” by 18 May.

    Related News:

     

    “Everybody knows we are going to have to take that step [to more social contact] in the foreseeable future, because we are human beings, and we live on social contact,” Geens said.

    However, contact between different generations is more difficult, according to him, but “the National Security Council is very aware of the need that exists among people.”

    “Every citizen feels that need strongly, especially now that the weather is getting better. It is very difficult not to,” said Geens. “But as we have said many times before: you cannot do everything at once. The experts are not a big fan of inter-generational contact, between grandparents and grandchildren. That has been made clear to me, personally and on several occasions,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job