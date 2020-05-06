 
Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order...
Parliament closes loophole in temporary unemployment rules...
Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing...
Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order
    Parliament closes loophole in temporary unemployment rules
    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
    UniCredit records greater loss than predicted
    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
    Face masks sold for €15 in Belgian train stations
    Seasonal workers flying in to save the fruit harvest
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    View more

    Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens defended the governments’ decision to order a face mask for every Belgian citizen on Wednesday.

    Geens’ comments come after criticism from House member Michael Freilich and Glabbeek (Flanders) mayor Peter Reekmans, that the purchasing procedure should be halted because the 12 million masks will arrive too late. Face masks are now mandatory on public transport, as Belgium entered phase 1A of its deconfinement on Monday.

    Geens discussed the federal government’s decision on both the Dutch-speaking Radio 1 and French-speaking La Première, saying that the initial tone regarding the usefulness for the population to wear a mask on a daily basis had changed and that the National Security Council followed the advice of experts.

    Related Articles

     

    The Council received the experts’ recommendation for people to wear masks on 17 April, and they ordered filters a week later, according to Geens. These filters are being delivered in packages of about 6 million, he explained on La Première.

    On 24 April, following a National Security Council meeting, the Prime Minister had announced that the Federal and the federated entities wanted to provide each citizen with at least one standard fabric protection, free of charge, as well as two filters to be integrated in masks already acquired or made.

    As for the textile masks themselves, “the Minister of Defence placed orders last night.” With the deconfinement, most citizens will have to use several masks and wash them after use, he stressed on Radio 1 and expressed his view that this order would still be useful.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job