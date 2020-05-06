 
Easter break disruptive for coronavirus evolution, says minister
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium’s Easter period has had an impact on the evolution of the new coronavirus pandemic, Federal Minister for Mobility and Transport François Bellot warned on Wednesday.

    “A number of data from the last few days show that the Easter period has been a little disruptive,” Bellot said upon his arrival at the National Security Council (NSC), without detailing the data mentioned.

    We must “remain vigilant, attentive” in our approach to deconfinement, he said, especially since some aspects surrounding the new coronavirus (Covid-19) remain uncertain.

    Bellot also addressed what the NSC should discuss on Wednesday. “The more we advance, the more complex the issues are,” he said. “We need to refine the issues, in various areas, not just for businesses.” For this, the NSC, which brings together the federal government and the federated entities, is waiting to hear the conclusions of the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES).

    Belgium, which took its first step towards deconfinement on Monday, counted 50,781 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 6 May, and 8,339 deaths.

    The Brussels Times

