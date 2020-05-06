 
Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to home this year
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus...
Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to...
Spanish football league president on return to training...
Coronavirus: people can receive up to 4 guests...
Easter break disruptive for coronavirus evolution, says minister...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus lockdown
    Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to home this year
    Spanish football league president on return to training
    Coronavirus: people can receive up to 4 guests in their home
    Easter break disruptive for coronavirus evolution, says minister
    Brussels to resume collection of parking fees in May
    Coronavirus: possible second wave predicted in August
    Seven tonnes of rubbish dumped in Brussels streets every day
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM
    British PM to face Parliament amid high coronavirus toll
    Belgium in Brief: Putting A Price On Health
    Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order
    Parliament closes loophole in temporary unemployment rules
    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    View more

    Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to home this year

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Namur, capital of Wallonia © Jean-Pol Grandmont Wikimedia

    One in four Belgians is planning on going on holiday this year, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll carried out for the Walloon region’s minister for tourism, Valérie De Bue.

    However, of those who plan to go away, two in three intend to stay closer to home than usual – within a distance of no more than 200km.

    55% of French-speakers and 59% of Flemish people have no intention or almost no intention of going on holiday this summer. Roughly half (43% of French speakers and 52% of Flemish) will be changing their original plans; more than half will stick to the dates already decided.

    Related Articles

     

    The decision by two out of three to stay closer to home will be welcome news to the regional tourist offices, hoping that the desire not to travel too far will have a positive effect on the tourism sector in Belgium.

    The Walloon tourist board, under De Bue’s authority, says it enjoys a good reputation – 89% approval among French speakers, 81% among the Flemish. As well as Belgians, however, the region scores reasonably well with the Dutch (60%) and the French (49%).

    Those who have tried it once are more willing to try it again: 91% of those who have holidayed in the region said they would come back for more.

    Among the plus-points mentioned by those polled: walking, towns and villages, natural attractions, organised visits and theme parks.

    The poll was carried out among 3,000 people – 800 French-speaking Belgians, 800 Flemish, 800 Dutch and 600 French.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job