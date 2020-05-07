 
There is no longer a mask shortage in Belgium, says Wilmès
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
Italy takes drastic measures to reopen churches...
Commission plans return to a new normal in...
French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May...
Youth gangs of Brussels leave police ‘powerless’...
There is no longer a mask shortage in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Italy takes drastic measures to reopen churches
    Commission plans return to a new normal in Brussels
    French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May
    Youth gangs of Brussels leave police ‘powerless’
    There is no longer a mask shortage in Belgium, says Wilmès
    Dunkin’ Donuts first Belgian store location confirmed
    King Philippe joins thousands of Belgians in ‘Covid-19km’ fundraiser
    German football league to resume on 16 May
    Belgian virologist appointed special adviser to Commission President
    Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July
    Impossible to check if someone is only seeing 4 people, police say
    Flanders unveils proposal to restart team sports and competitions
    Shopping centre rules for the new normal
    Flemish exports down by two-thirds in the past two months
    International tourism could drop by 80% this year
    There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM
    Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I Have?
    SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
    UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement measures
    View more

    There is no longer a mask shortage in Belgium, says Wilmès

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès was questioned at length on Thursday in a plenary session of the House of Representatives about the decisions taken by the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday.

    The issues of face masks, their quality and price were debated. Wilmès faced criticism from the francophone Socialist Party (PS) and the Workers’ Party (PTB).

    “We are seeing insane prices on masks and on hydro-alcoholic gels because the government did not want to regulate prices,” said Patrick Prévot (PS). “Masks are not available because your government lacked foresight and put the responsibility on the mayors,” he added. “And in supermarkets, quality is already being questioned by professionals and the first buyers,” Prévot said, telling the goverment to “restore order in this mess.”

    Related Articles

     

    “There are six ministers for masks, soon to be a seventh for elastics,” said Raoul Hedebouw (PTB) with irony. “And the worst thing is that we don’t have them, while there were stocks in mass distribution.” Hedebouw also called for a pricing framework.

    “All levels of government are doing their utmost,” Wilmès said, “and the [federal] government is part of this common will to support the Regions which, I remind you, have the competence of prevention. Don’t forget this,” she urged the PS, who are represented in regional governments.

    “There is no longer any shortage on the market,” Wilmès added. “The federal strategic stockpile has 40 million masks available on demand. In addition, supermarkets provide 5 million masks per week for the benefit of the federal or interfederal stock.” Wilmès said that allowing supermarkets to sell face masks would also help “feed our reserve.” The Prime Minister also announced an additional 12 million cloth masks for the end of the month and 22 million filters to reinforce homemade masks.

    “You can’t blame the government for making this kind of decision after having criticized it for not doing enough,” she concluded. “And on prices, let’s not cut corners. We are in a global market with the law of supply and demand. To pretend that it doesn’t exist is to lie to the public.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job