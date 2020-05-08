 
Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the...
Brussels Beer Project invests €6 million in new...
Coronavirus: Brussels contact tracers aim to reach 1,000...
75% of working companies broke lockdown measures...
Experts and politicians to take part in live...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists
    Brussels Beer Project invests €6 million in new brewery
    Coronavirus: Brussels contact tracers aim to reach 1,000 people a day
    75% of working companies broke lockdown measures
    Experts and politicians to take part in live ‘corona debate’
    EU Commission steps up fight against money laundering
    Belgian supermarkets record half a billion euros extra sales
    European Commission plans return to a new normal in Brussels
    French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May
    Rising tensions between youth gangs and police in Brussels
    There is no longer a mask shortage in Belgium, says Wilmès
    Dunkin’ Donuts first Belgian store location confirmed
    Parrot and owner rescued from tree by fire brigade
    King Philippe joins thousands of Belgians in ‘Covid-19km’ fundraiser
    German football league to resume on 16 May
    Belgian virologist appointed special adviser to Commission President
    Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July
    Impossible to check if someone is only seeing 4 people, police say
    Flanders unveils proposal to restart team sports and competitions
    Shopping centre rules for the new normal
    View more

    Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists

    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A joint complaint was lodged by 78 Belgians against a travel agency in Limburg (Flanders) after a cruise resulted in four coronavirus deaths and several hospitalisations, Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Friday.

    The Belgians went on a cruise in the Caribbean at the beginning of March, on the Costa Favolosa cruise ship. The cruise was booked through the travel agency “De Blauwe Vogel” in Sint-Truiden (Limburg).

    Related Articles

     

    “This cruise should never have taken place,” said Kevin Roosemont, who has decided to centralise all the complaints via a lawyer. A formal notice will be sent on Friday.

    “We demand a full refund of the trip and of any medical expenses,” Roosemont said.

    “I understand that these people are unhappy with the way the trip turned out and are looking for someone to blame. But we are not responsible,” De Blauwe Vogel reacted. “We can’t help it if trips have been cancelled or if misinformation has been circulated. They have to turn to Costa.”

    On 7 March, “there was no negative travel report yet and therefore no reason at that time not to let the cruise depart,” the travel agency added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job