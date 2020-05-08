Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists

A joint complaint was lodged by 78 Belgians against a travel agency in Limburg (Flanders) after a cruise resulted in four coronavirus deaths and several hospitalisations, Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Friday.

The Belgians went on a cruise in the Caribbean at the beginning of March, on the Costa Favolosa cruise ship. The cruise was booked through the travel agency “De Blauwe Vogel” in Sint-Truiden (Limburg).

Related Articles

“This cruise should never have taken place,” said Kevin Roosemont, who has decided to centralise all the complaints via a lawyer. A formal notice will be sent on Friday.

“We demand a full refund of the trip and of any medical expenses,” Roosemont said.

“I understand that these people are unhappy with the way the trip turned out and are looking for someone to blame. But we are not responsible,” De Blauwe Vogel reacted. “We can’t help it if trips have been cancelled or if misinformation has been circulated. They have to turn to Costa.”

On 7 March, “there was no negative travel report yet and therefore no reason at that time not to let the cruise depart,” the travel agency added.

The Brussels Times