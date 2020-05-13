Belgium expects first million ordered masks on Friday
Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Credit: Belga
The first million fabric face masks that were ordered by the Defence Department are expected to arrive on Friday, according to Defence Minister Philippe Goffin.
The masks will arrive at the Peutie military base in Vilvoorde. The terms of distribution of these masks still need to be agreed upon, Goffin said. The use of pharmacies is being considered, but has yet to be confirmed.
Questioned by many MPs, Goffin defended the choice of the two companies finally selected by the Defence, including Luxembourg’s Avrox, whose credibility and competence in the sale of textile products he assured.