    Belgium expects first million ordered masks on Friday

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first million fabric face masks that were ordered by the Defence Department are expected to arrive on Friday, according to Defence Minister Philippe Goffin.

    The masks will arrive at the Peutie military base in Vilvoorde. The terms of distribution of these masks still need to be agreed upon, Goffin said. The use of pharmacies is being considered, but has yet to be confirmed.

    Questioned by many MPs, Goffin defended the choice of the two companies finally selected by the Defence, including Luxembourg’s Avrox, whose credibility and competence in the sale of textile products he assured.

    Related News:

     

    The Minister said he was confident that the 18 million ordered masks would be delivered by 24 May at the latest, as was agreed in the contract.

    Belgium has not yet made any payment, he said on Wednesday. “Companies will only be paid after they have delivered masks that have been checked for conformity,” he added.

    The Brussels Times

