 
Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 May, 2020
Latest News:
Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients...
Ultimate lockdown: one in three bars and restaurants...
Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic...
EU & UK agree: Nothing is happening on...
Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients
    Ultimate lockdown: one in three bars and restaurants will not reopen
    Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic
    EU & UK agree: Nothing is happening on Brexit
    Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France
    Hundreds of second home owners consider class action lawsuit
    Belgium boasts coronavirus death count accuracy
    Temporary unemployment: EU member states reach agreement on support
    Some good news to take into the weekend
    Brussels pours €8 million into post-lockdown cultural reboot
    Belgium in Brief: When Will The Borders Open?
    Coronavirus: massive screening campaign for Moscow
    Belgium wants to open borders by 15 June
    Excess mortality highest since Second World War – VUB
    Coronavirus: 56 new deaths, 67 hospital admissions in Belgium
    34% of Belgian employees collected temporary unemployment in April
    Drone delivering drugs crashes inside Brussels prison
    Lime scooters gradually return to Brussels from today
    Belgians don’t trust Belgians to follow containment measures
    Human Rights League: rules on contact tracing breach basic rights
    View more

    Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients

    Friday, 15 May 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s contact tracers have already called at least half of confirmed coronavirus patients, less than a week since the tracing strategy began running at full speed.

    Frank Robben, a computer scientist tasked with running the tracing effort at the federal level, said that Belgium’s “corona detectives” had already spoken to between 50 and 60% of people infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    Tracers obtain the details of people who have tested positive for the virus through medical laboratories, general practitioners and hospitals, who upload patient information to a centralised platform.

    Related News:

     

    Callers run into a roadblock when general practitioners cannot provide a patients’ telephone number, but Robbens said that the platform would soon be able to turn to complementary insurance companies (mutualités/mutualiteit), who have up to 80% of their beneficiaries contact details.

    “People infected with the coronavirus are generally not well prepared to provide us with a list of their contacts,” he said, noting that only a third of those contacted by the tracers had been able to explain who they had been in touch with.

    But the numbers also showed that a third of people had limited their social contacts, which Robbens said suggested the confinement measures were well followed.

    “On average, they have been in contact with two other people,” he said, urging people to keep track of who they met and interacted with.

    “It is very important that people who undergo a test write as complete a list as possible about the people that they have been in close contact with during the days prior to the apparition of the first symptoms or before the test, preferably with those people’s phone number,” he said.

    The news came as a group of human rights organisations on Friday warned that legal loopholes contained in the tracing platform’s legal framework, published on 4 May, offered insufficient protections for people’s private and personal data.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job