 
Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Latest News:
Three football teams to host European Solidarity Cup...
Contacts of infected people should also be tested,...
Qantas Airways will fly without social distancing...
Belgium’s face mask filter order will arrive late...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 55,791 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Three football teams to host European Solidarity Cup
    Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist
    Qantas Airways will fly without social distancing
    Belgium’s face mask filter order will arrive late
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 55,791 confirmed cases
    Trump threatens to indefinitely suspend WHO contributions
    Telenet: Thousands left without internet in Brussels
    Flemish primary school closes over fears of coronavirus infection
    Brussels Airlines could cut 310 jobs in Belgium
    Pharmacists facing acute thermometer shortage
    Lockdown: women do more housework, men have more free time
    Coronavirus: France and Germany propose €500 billion EU recovery fund
    Germany tops in state aid during the crisis
    Fitness sector wants sports centres open from 8 June
    Benelux becomes aware of its borders
    Italy hits lowest death toll since lockdown started
    Belgium takes fifth highest amount of EU state aid
    Ban on visiting second homes should be lifted, says Flemish MP
    ‘Livid’ healthcare staff to strike after minister slams hospital protest
    WHO plans independent investigations of coronavirus response
    View more

    Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The testing criteria for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) should be extended, so infected people might be more likely to provide the names of their contacts, according to virologist Emmanuel André.

    André’s proposal follows reports on Monday that infected people “seem afraid to pass on the names of people they have been in contact with” to the contact tracers, according to the Federal Public Health Service.

    They suspect this has to do with people coming into contact with more people than technically allowed by the containment measures. Additionally, they likely feel guilty and do not want to be the reason their relatives or friends have to be placed in quarantine, André, who is the head of the coronavirus task force for testing and tracing, told De Standaard.

    At the moment, only people with symptoms are being tested, except in hospital or care settings. However, these criteria should be broadened, André said.

    The current test capacity in Belgium is 25,000 per day, but on Monday, only 13,860 tests were carried out. This leaves almost half of the capacity unused, even though Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said that the testing capacity could be scaled up to 45,000 tests, if necessary, when announcing that the country’s lockdown would be lifted in three stages.

    Related News:

     

    High-risk contacts, meaning people who have been in close contact with an infected person for a longer period of time, should also be tested, said André.

    This way, it may be easier for infected people to pass on the names of their contacts, because they will be helping an acquaintance to take a test, rather than likely putting them in quarantine.

    Additionally, if the contacts do have to go in quarantine, it can be shortened. A week of isolation will always be necessary, given the incubation period, but those who test negative at the beginning and end of that week can get back to work, André said.

    In addition to the PCR test, a serological test that measures antibodies can also indicate who has built up immunity. If that is the case, a week in quarantine may even be superfluous.

    “Such a person is not a high-risk contact,” told André De Morgen. “The economic cost of a few tests is less than one day of quarantine,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job