Belgian post adapts services for upcoming Ascension weekend

The Belgian Post Group (Bpost) is adapting its services for Friday 22 May, the day after the Ascension holiday. Mail will not be delivered and banks will remain closed throughout the long weekend.

Mail, including newspapers, periodicals, letters and parcels, will not be delivered on Thursday, the legal holiday, and all post offices will be closed. However, post and parcel points will follow the opening hours of the shops where they are established. Parcel distributors will remain operational.

On Friday, parcels, newspapers and periodicals will be distributed normally, but regular mail will not, except for death notices. Post offices and post and parcel points will be open during normal business hours.

On Saturday, newspapers and parcels will be delivered as usual and post offices, post and parcel points will be accessible.

Bpost’s banks will remain closed, however. Due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) health crisis, customers currently need an appointment for Bpost banking services. Transfers made during the long weekend will not be processed before Monday, except for instant transfers.

