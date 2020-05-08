 
Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
Friday, 08 May, 2020
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations

    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Bpost, Belgium’s postal service will resume sending letters and parcels to several major destinations outside Europe, the company announced on Friday.

    Sending mail and packages outside Europe, namely to the United States, Canada, China, Russia and Brazil, will be possible again from Tuesday 12 May.

    “Clients will be able to deposit their parcels and letters to these important destinations in post offices and red mailboxes again,” Bpost said.

    Bpost is making efforts to deliver mail and packages as quickly as possible, but stressed that the resumption of mail to these five destinations “remains dependent on available flights and capacity” adding that “delays in delivery cannot be excluded as long as the measures taken against Covid-19 have an impact on transport around the world.”

    Due to the coronavirus crisis, Bpost announced the suspension of its mail and parcel delivery to destinations outside Europe on 19 March.

    The Brussels Times

