Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
    Gas and electricity prices continue to drop

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Gas and electricity prices for households in Belgium dropped again in May, the Commission for Electricity and Gas Regulation (CREG) reported on Wednesday.

    The downward trend is the result of a substantial supply and a reduced demand due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

    The average annual price for a family’s electricity consumption is now €786, which is €32 less than in April and €129 less than in January.

    The average annual price for a household for natural gas dropped to €882, which is €33 less than in April. In January, the price averaged over €1,000.

    One year ago, the average prices for electricity and natural gas were €918 and over €1,300 respectively.

