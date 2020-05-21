 
Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on social media
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Latest News:
Long lockdown weekend activities sheet...
Police catch three youths spitting on car door...
Coronavirus: 48 new deaths, 141 people discharged from...
Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under...
Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    Long lockdown weekend activities sheet
    Police catch three youths spitting on car door handles to infect officers
    Coronavirus: 48 new deaths, 141 people discharged from hospital
    Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack
    Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on social media
    After weeks of darkness, horeca sector climbs tentatively toward the light
    Coronavirus: creches reduce fees in certain cases
    Coronavirus: Record number of registrations for online courses
    Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Catholics take legal action to overturn ban on open services
    Greece opens up to tourism in mid June
    Confirmed: People can visit their second home again
    Italy to reopen all airports
    Ban on evictions in Brussels extended until 31 August
    Charleroi airport will resume flights in June
    Second coronavirus peak not certain, says leading intensivist
    Brussels distributes first 800,000 masks from Wednesday
    Ukraine-Russia peace summit delayed until after pandemic
    Brussels post staff stop work in protest of mounting workloads
    EU adopts short-term employment scheme in record time
    View more

    Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on social media

    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    A screengrab from the video. Credit: SLFP/Twitter

    A video showing violence against police officers in Belgium aims to draw attention to a situation that “cannot continue”.

    Shared on Twitter on Wednesday evening by the Free Trade Union of Civil Servants (SLFP), the video shows violence against police officers on duty in the municipality of Anderlecht.

    Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad SLFP Vice-President Vincent Houssin explained that the incident occurred during an arrest for serious offences. The images show officers being kicked and beaten by bystanders during their work. “We share those images to bring them to the attention: this cannot go on,” Houssin said.

    The man who is being arrested was the perpetrator of a violent robbery, according to a statement by a police spokesperson to Bruzz, while the officer who can be seen being kicked in the face suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

    Related News

     

    In the text accompanying the video, the union specifically calls out Brussels State Secretary Pascal Smet and Flemish Minister Benjamin Dalle, responsible for Brussels. “What do you think, Pascal Smet and Benjamin Dalle? Should our colleagues have tackled it differently? Was this a priority?”

    Previously Smet had questioned the police following the death of a 19-year-old boy in a police chase in Anderlecht last month. The incident subsequently led to riots, and a wider discussion of police activity in the city. “Was this the top priority that night?” he said.

    Following the incident, Dalle had asked for understanding for the situation of many young people.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job