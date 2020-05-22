 
Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium...
European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery...
16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the...
Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty...
51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    European Central Bank rules out rapid economic recovery
    16,000 doctors favour young pupils’ return to the classroom
    Let healthy companies help out businesses in difficulty – economist
    51% more deaths than normal during Belgium’s lockdown
    Belgians develop world’s first light-twisting laser
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Belgium in Brief: Grass Grows Green on Grand Place
    Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures
    Drought fears spread as tap water dries up in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels’ air quality improved significantly during lockdown
    Ryanair closes Austria’s LaudaMotion, over 300 jobs lost
    Coronavirus: 276 new cases, and the downward trends continue
    Belgium backs down from WHO’s coronavirus drug trial
    Italian deaths higher than official number, Social Security warns
    Tech company IBM looking at thousands of job cuts
    Latest figures could signal a Mother’s Day bump in virus
    Ventotene Manifesto: A vision of a Europe without borders
    Coronavirus: 62% of Belgians say they’ve lost money
    View more

    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium

    Friday, 22 May 2020
    © Belga

    Tests to determine whether a person has built antibodies against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will now be available in Belgium, social security officials said.

    The INAMI social security body announced on Friday the conditions under which the serological tests could be reimbursed, paving the way for their use in patients in Belgium.

    Related News:

     

    Through a blood sample analysis, serological tests determine whether a patient’s immune system has developed defences after coming in contact with a virus and can be key in gauging population immunity and the extent of exposure to the virus.

    But health experts still lack sufficient data to establish the extent to which the presence of antibodies in a patient can protect them from becoming ill.

    These tests had not been used in Belgium until now because doctors and clinical labs could not bill patients or insurers for the tests.

    But INAMI’s stringent conditions and rules for patients eligible for reimbursement will mean that a majority of people will have to pay for the tests out of pocket.

    In an online statement, INAMI said that reimbursement will be possible only for health care workers and for hospitalised patients with an unclear or contradictory Covid-19 diagnoses.

    Additional conditions for reimbursement of the tests also include that it was prescribed by a doctor and that the procedures and materials used are in line with recommendations by federal health institute Sciensano.

    “It is clear that a majority of patients is going to ask for a test but will not meet these conditions,” Dr Thomas Orban told L’Echo, adding that it was in country’s best interest to widen testing as much as possible.

    “It will help us to grow our experience into how the disease is evolving,” he said.

    Belgian authorities had already ordered some 3.65 million serological tests which had been sitting unused in labs, and for which the amount reimbursed will be of €9.60, according to L’Echo.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job