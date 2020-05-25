 
Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air...
Two arrested after violence against police caught on...
Coronavirus: 250 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in...
Cheat-sheet: What changed on 25 May?...
New liberal party president says no to Vlaams...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air
    Two arrested after violence against police caught on video
    Coronavirus: 250 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Cheat-sheet: What changed on 25 May?
    New liberal party president says no to Vlaams Belang
    Employers’ organisation calls for working at night
    Flemish far-right MP caught red-handed at lockdown party
    Dendermonde celebrates ten-yearly festival regardless
    Coronavirus: Italy to test 150,000 people from Monday
    Lufthansa plans more flights from June
    Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 342,000
    Calm Ascension weekend on the Belgian Coast
    Recovery fund: Choice between solidarity and frugality
    Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to 70%
    Belgium’s Prime Minister welcomed at two hospitals after dropping contested measures
    Belgium’s cafés could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister
    Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases
    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
    Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus pandemic
    Residents evacuated after explosive handed in to local police
    View more

    Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air

    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Credit: Jason Hutchens (CC BY 2.0)

    The town of Sint-Kathelijne-Waver, in the Antwerp province, is organising marriages in the open air, as the chances of spreading the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are smaller outdoors.

    If the weather permits it, civil weddings will take place in the courtyard of Sint-Katelijne-Waver’s town hall, according to mayor Kristof Sels. However, some precautionary measures still have to be taken.

    The social distance of 1.5 metres has to be respected at all time, and everyone has to disinfect their hands. Additionally, a maximum of 25 guests may attend the ceremony.

    Related News:

     

    “Marriages usually take place in spring or summer anyway, and it’s nice to be able to hold them outdoors,” said Sels on Radio 2. “We had been entertaining the idea of marriages taking place outdoors for some time, but with the coronavirus crisis, everything has gained momentum. We will probably continue to do it in the future, weather permitting,” he added.

    Organising a reception or a party afterwards is still not allowed, according to the measures announced by Belgium’s National Security Council.

    However, weddings in the summer are still being cancelled en masse because of the lack of perspective, and the sector called for clarity, “even if it is negative,” as early as April, after it saw its earnings for March, April and May disappear, according to Cynthia De Clercq of HL Belgium, the professional organisation of wedding suppliers in Belgium.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job