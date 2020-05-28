 
Coronavirus: 257 new infections, 47 hospital admissions in Belgium
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: 257 new infections, 47 hospital admissions in Belgium

    Thursday, 28 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    257 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

    This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 57,849. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    143 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 86 live in Wallonia, and 28 live in Brussels.

    47 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 107 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 1,060.

    Of the patients in hospital, 208 are in the intensive care unit, which is a further decrease of 15 patients.

    Since March 15, a total of 15,572 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

    31 new deaths have been reported, of which 18 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 9 of the deaths were reported by residential care centres, of which 78% were confirmed by a test.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,388, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in residential care centres, 0.3% at home, and 0.5% somewhere else.

    The hospital deaths are all confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 25% are confirmed cases, and 75% are suspected ones.

    “New infections are still being detected in our country, but the trends are declining,” the FPS said. “So, persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times