Prime Minister Wilmès announces additional support measures...

The third part of the Federal Plan for Social and Economic Protection is in preparation, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced on Friday.

“The aim of this third part is to continue and reinforce measures to support purchasing power, activity and employment in the coming months,” Wilmès said in a press release. It will be based on four pillars, she added.

First, some transversal measures such as temporary unemployment, the right to postpone payment of social contributions for the self-employed, and parental leave in the context of coronavirus will be expanded.

Second, the government will present new measures including a lowering of company withholding tax, along with measures aimed at guaranteeing companies’ solvency, stimulating investment and securing employment opportunities.

Additionally, there will be sector-specific measures for those hit hard by the containment measures, including the hospitality industry, the cultural sector and the events sector.

Finally, the government wants to propose a one-time premium of €250 to people earning the minimum wage, people with a disability and seniors with a right to guaranteed income.

“This third part of the Federal Plan for Social and Economic Protection will be submitted for discussion tomorrow, Saturday, to the inner cabinet (the ‘Kern’) plus the ten parties that support the government. They will also be able to submit their proposals,” Wilmès said.

“The ambition is to arrive at a global approach that also takes account of proposals from the House and will find the broadest possible support in Parliament,” she added.

In addition, “consultation with the social partners will continue on measures aimed at the organisation of work,” Wilmès specified.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times