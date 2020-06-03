 
Thalys to operate 20% of trains from 9 June
Wednesday, 03 June, 2020
    Thalys to operate 20% of trains from 9 June

    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The French-Belgian high-speed train operator Thalys will be operating 20% of its trains between Belgium and France and the Netherlands again, from 9 June.

    Starting next Tuesday, Thalys will increase its traffic from Brussels towards France and the Netherlands again, to reach 20% of its usual capacity, after operating a minimal service because of the coronavirus crisis and lockdowns.

    Thalys will operate five daily return trips between Brussels and Paris, and two between Brussels and Amsterdam. From 15 June, one return trip will also run between Brussels and Dortmund every day, according to its website.

    The low-cost IZY trains (Thalys low-cost trains) will also operate between Brussels and Paris on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

    From 12 July, the connections will be further increased to 50% of the usual transport plan until the end of August. Regular Thalys trains will then be operating seven round trips between Brussels and Paris, four between Brussels and Amsterdam, and two between Brussels and Dortmund. The IZY trains will continue to offer the usual service until the end of August.

    The Thalys Sun trains to Marseille and Bordeaux in France will be suspended throughout the summer, and Thalys will not serve the stations at Marne La Vallée and Paris-Charles De Gaulle airport until 29 August.

    Wearing a face mask in the trains remains compulsory, and the trains will be regularly cleaned to comply with hygiene measures.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times