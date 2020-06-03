 
Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed
Wednesday, 03 June, 2020
    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed
    Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed

    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Walloon minister in charge of airports, Jean-Luc Crucke, addressed the slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports on Wednesday.

    “Information is becoming clearer about the potential resumption of operations,” Crucke told the Walloon Parliament, underlining “the introduction of major health measures to guarantee the safety of all airport staff and users.”

    A memorandum of understanding has been concluded with Red Cross, which will be responsible for distributing face masks to passengers who enter the terminal unequipped, and for monitoring people’s temperature readings.

    Thermal cameras will reportedly be installed to determine passengers’ temperature without stopping the flow of people through the airport.

    Additionally, all areas accessible to the public will be disinfected before terminals reopen.

    “These measures may have to evolve in the next few days,” as the National Security Council is expected to adopt a common deconfinement protocol for the 5 Belgian airports, Crucke added.

    Crucke said that the resumption of various airlines’ activities was what prompted Charleroi Airport to resume its activities on 15 June.

    Wizz Air will fly again from 15 June, with TUI Fly possibly following three days later (though “this date remains to be confirmed,” Crucke said). Ryanair will resume its activities on 21 June, Air Belgium on 24 June, Belavia on 17 June and Pegasus on 16 June, though this date is still uncertain.

    Only 16 daily flights are expected, on average, in Charleroi in the last two weeks of June.

