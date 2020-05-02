 
Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports...
Etterbeek imposes face masks around businesses and schools...
Health workers call for caution over 5G roll-out...
Brussels container parks open in afternoons again from...
France wants to extend state of health emergency...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports
    Etterbeek imposes face masks around businesses and schools
    Health workers call for caution over 5G roll-out
    Brussels container parks open in afternoons again from Monday
    France wants to extend state of health emergency
    Coronavirus: noise pollution down at Brussels Airport and in the capital
    Coronavirus by numbers
    Spain eases lockdown restrictions
    Coronavirus: Over 60% of nurses risk burnout, survey shows
    Borrell’s Kowtow diplomacy
    Record number of reports of sexual violence in 2019
    Coronavirus: experts prepare for a possible second wave
    Coronavirus: Deaths drop below 100 for the first time since March
    Belgium allowed exports of face masks despite shortage and EU ban
    Belgium pours nearly €75 million in aeronautics sector
    One in four businesses won’t make it out of lockdown without help
    5,000 surgical masks illegally for sale on Facebook seized
    Kayaking allowed from Monday, but renting one isn’t
    Exit plan: driving lessons possible again from 11 May
    Belgian Minister mocked after face mask struggles
    View more

    Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports

    Saturday, 02 May 2020

    Face masks will now be mandatory at Belgium’s airports, according to airport authorities.

    The director of the federal government’s mediation service for Brussels-National airport, Philippe Touwaide, stressed on Saturday afternoon that masks would, in fact, be required at all airports from Monday.

    Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for Brussels-National had stated that masks were not yet compulsory at the airport. Recommendations by Celeval, the assessment cell tasked with advising the Belgian authorities on decisions made in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, were currently being analysed and the situation could change, the spokesperson added.

    However, Touwaide denied this. “The ministerial decree could not be clearer. Wearing a mask is compulsory in all transport areas, including stations. That evidently includes airports,” the mediator said, adding that the national airport was managed by the State through an operating license granted to Brussels Airport.

    Related Articles

     

    On announcing that the new requirement applied to the Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), that airport’s spokesman, Vincent Grassa, explained that face masks would be required when Charleroi opened since it was a public place frequented constantly by large numbers of people.

    Charleroi Airport, which suspended its commercial activities since the end of March, said on Thursday that it would not reopen before early June. In the meantime, its terminal will remain closed to the public, except for medical, State and maintenance flights.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job