Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory at Belgian airports...

Face masks will now be mandatory at Belgium’s airports, according to airport authorities.

The director of the federal government’s mediation service for Brussels-National airport, Philippe Touwaide, stressed on Saturday afternoon that masks would, in fact, be required at all airports from Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for Brussels-National had stated that masks were not yet compulsory at the airport. Recommendations by Celeval, the assessment cell tasked with advising the Belgian authorities on decisions made in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, were currently being analysed and the situation could change, the spokesperson added.

However, Touwaide denied this. “The ministerial decree could not be clearer. Wearing a mask is compulsory in all transport areas, including stations. That evidently includes airports,” the mediator said, adding that the national airport was managed by the State through an operating license granted to Brussels Airport.

On announcing that the new requirement applied to the Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), that airport’s spokesman, Vincent Grassa, explained that face masks would be required when Charleroi opened since it was a public place frequented constantly by large numbers of people.

Charleroi Airport, which suspended its commercial activities since the end of March, said on Thursday that it would not reopen before early June. In the meantime, its terminal will remain closed to the public, except for medical, State and maintenance flights.

