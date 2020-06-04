 
Coronavirus: 21 hospital admissions, 89 discharged in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 21 hospital admissions, 89 discharged in Belgium...
Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking...
Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app...
Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement...
Every resident will receive face mask by next...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    Coronavirus: 21 hospital admissions, 89 discharged in Belgium
    Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking
    Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement
    Every resident will receive face mask by next week, PM says
    €402 million proposed for recruiting and training healthcare staff
    Regionalise healthcare, says Flemish umbrella organisation
    Lockdown: Wedding planners ‘angry’ at ‘unclear’ new rules
    Phase 3 of deconfinement announced – reactions
    Swedish state epidemiologist unrepentant about choice of strategy
    ‘I can’t breathe’: Leopold II statue defaced in Ghent
    Dutch, French, English: how does the National Security Council communicate?
    Demonstrations and gatherings still prohibited, Prime Minister Wilmès says
    Phase 3: People can see 10 others per week
    WHO warns about disruption in health service during the crisis
    Cities should ‘act fast’ to make lockdown biking boom permanent
    Exit plan: phase 3 starts as planned from 8 June
    Coronavirus: ‘illegal’ to make client registers mandatory in bars and restaurants
    No fines as hundreds flout lockdown rules for ‘mini festival’ in Brussels park
    60,000 Belgian employees took corona parental leave in May
    View more

    Coronavirus: 21 hospital admissions, 89 discharged in Belgium

    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    82 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

    This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 58,767. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    50 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 25 live in Wallonia, and 7 live in Brussels.

    21 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 89 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 733.

    Of the patients in hospital, 143 are in the intensive care unit, which is a further decrease of 29 patients.

    Since March 15, a total of 16,048 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

    Related News:

     

    28 new deaths have been reported, of which 16 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 12 of the deaths were reported by residential care centres, of which 83% were confirmed by a test.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,548, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in residential care centres, 0.3% at home, and 0.5% somewhere else.

    The hospital deaths are all confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

    “New infections are still being detected in our country, but the trends are declining,” the FPS said. “So, persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times