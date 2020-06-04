 
‘Helpy hour’: 1 drink for the price of 2 to support cafes
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 June, 2020
Latest News:
‘Helpy hour’: 1 drink for the price of...
European Central Bank keeps interest rates at historic...
Belgium condemned for poor prison conditions...
The price of lockdown: VAT income down 84%...
Brussels fireman hit by complaint over use of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    ‘Helpy hour’: 1 drink for the price of 2 to support cafes
    European Central Bank keeps interest rates at historic low
    Belgium condemned for poor prison conditions
    The price of lockdown: VAT income down 84% in April
    Brussels fireman hit by complaint over use of racist slur
    Courts fear being swamped with corona cases
    Cross-border e-commerce booms in Europe
    1 in 5 Flemish people drink more alcohol during lockdown
    Port of Antwerp is a European hub for illegal pesticides
    Black Lives Matter: discussions underway for new protest
    Belgium in Brief: Everything Is Allowed, Except When It Is Not
    Antimalarial drug does not necessarily prevent coronavirus
    Picnicking in the park allowed again from Monday
    Coronavirus: Antwerp’s summer festival will go forward in July
    Coronavirus: 21 hospital admissions, 89 discharged in Belgium
    Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking
    Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement
    Every resident will receive face mask by next week, PM says
    €402 million proposed for recruiting and training healthcare staff
    View more

    ‘Helpy hour’: 1 drink for the price of 2 to support cafes

    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    Credit: Connor Ki (CC-SA BY 4.0)

    The Federation for Cafes in Belgium, Fedcaf, is launching a “helpy hour” campaign, in which clients will pay for two drinks but only get one, to support the cafes after the lockdown.

    The federation has reversed the “happy hour” principle, in which cafes give clients two drinks for the price of one. “A simple but powerful gesture to get bar owners back on their feet,” the federation said.

    From Monday 8 June, cafes, bars and restaurants ban reopen again, after a period of about three months in which they were forced to close because of the lockdown.

    “For years, customers have been pampered with happy hour. Now, we are going to try to do the opposite with helpy hour, to help the cafes keep their head above the water,” said Diane Delen, the president of the Federation. “It is temporary, but we want to avoid an avalanche of bankruptcies. And when everything gets back to normal, the customer will be happy, because happy hours will return,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    Unlike happy hour, which starts and end when the cafe-owner decides, “helpy hour” will be decided by the customer. Anyone can tell the bartender that they will pay double for their drink(s) whenever they want.

    About one in three businesses in the hospitality sector face bankruptcy because of their forced closure. According to a study by business data expert Graydon, this number even approaches one in two businesses.

    Additionally, even if the sector reopens on 8 June, 25% of hospitality businesses will continue to face serious problems, based on the hypothesis that their normal turnover will be halved up to the end of summer.

    Posters to promote the Helpy Hour campaign will be distributed in over 9,000 cafes across the country.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times