 
Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van Ranst
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 June, 2020
Latest News:
Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van...
Belgium’s contact tracing coordinator resigns...
Policeman jumps into the sea to rescue stranded...
Over 200 arrests as BLM protest in Brussels...
Deconfinement brings risk of more parental abductions, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 June 2020
    Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van Ranst
    Belgium’s contact tracing coordinator resigns
    Policeman jumps into the sea to rescue stranded baby whale
    Over 200 arrests as BLM protest in Brussels leads to riots and looting
    Deconfinement brings risk of more parental abductions, says Child Focus
    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
    Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy
    Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400 tips on new suspect
    Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21, 101 discharged in a day
    Belgium’s Health Minister announces one-billion-euro injection for hospitals
    Belgian businesses (mostly) welcome measures to boost the post-lockdown economy
    Free Rail Pass for all: SNCB was not consulted
    Theo Francken wants ‘historic agreement’ between nationalists and social democrats
    Oil exporters to extend production cuts through July
    Superkern agrees measures to support the economy
    U.S. offers to help Russia following major Arctic oil spill
    Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    View more

    Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van Ranst

    Monday, 08 June 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    People should give each other a hug rather than shake hands now that the coronavirus measures are relaxing further, according to Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    As people are allowed to see ten others per week from Monday, keeping the necessary 1.5 metres will not always be easy. Some will not be able to hold back from giving each other a hug, but that’s okay, Van Ranst told Het Nieuwsblad.

    Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, during the press conference in which she announced the start of Phase 3 of the country’s exit plan on Wednesday, said that people should use their common sense, but that it was understandable that keeping your distance was not always possible.

    Related News:

     

    “As far as I am concerned, people are allowed to hold each other,” Van Ranst said, adding that hugs are okay, and even safer than shaking each other’s hand. More skin to skin contact increases the risk of transferring the virus, he said.

    “A handshake remains difficult, hands come into contact with each other and with the environment, which increases the chance of the spread,” Van Ranst added.

    However, starting a meeting at work by giving everyone a hug instead of a handshake is not the intention either.

    “Shaking everyone’s hand at the conference table, you cannot do that anymore. But I do not recommend replacing that with a hug. Keep the hug for the people you have an affinity with,” Van Ranst said. “By the way, I do not think many people have missed that obligatory handshake,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times