Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport...

About 70 Swissport employees gathered in the staff car park at Brussels Airport on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM to show their displeasure about the company’s bankruptcy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Commercial Court declared Swissport Belgium bankrupt, and nearly 1,500 jobs are threatened.

The demonstration was not supported by the trade unions, who have scheduled a staff meeting on Thursday, in compliance with the health regulations in place. They are calling on everyone to continue working to ensure the resumption of activities at the airport.

“We are waiting for a first initiative from the curators. We must absolutely avoid that the airlines terminate their contract with Swissport and that Brussels Airport Company does the same with the licence of this ground service provider,” said a union representative.

Because of the bankruptcy, employee insurance also ceases, for which the unions also expect a solution from the curators.

