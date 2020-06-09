 
Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 June, 2020
Latest News:
Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport...
These municipalities reported no Covid-19 cases for two...
Belgium’s sex workers were ‘not prepared’ for quick...
Belgium’s traffic jams are coming back...
EU could propose European candidate for WTO leadership...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport
    These municipalities reported no Covid-19 cases for two weeks
    Belgium’s sex workers were ‘not prepared’ for quick restart
    Belgium’s traffic jams are coming back
    EU could propose European candidate for WTO leadership
    Antwerp café uses traffic light to show if there is space to social distance
    Lockdowns saved over 3 million lives in Europe, study shows
    Swissport will meet with trade unions this week
    Wallonia not consulted in nurse training scheme
    ‘Break everything’: police prepare for new riots on Rue Neuve this week
    Flemish MP says politicians at BLM protest should self-isolate
    Burned Leopold II statue removed from Antwerp square
    Swissport officially declared bankrupt, unions react
    Ryanair scraps rescheduling fees for Summer bookings
    Eurozone GDP drops less than expected
    Belgium in Brief: Trouble On The Tarmac
    Belgium will create rules for post-lockdown protests
    Black Lives Matter: motivations for protest were never questioned, says Wilmès
    Coronavirus: how the lockdown impacted pollution and ozone levels
    Police investigate allegations of brutality against Brussels teen
    View more

    Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport

    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    About 70 Swissport employees gathered in the staff car park at Brussels Airport on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM to show their displeasure about the company’s bankruptcy.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the Commercial Court declared Swissport Belgium bankrupt, and nearly 1,500 jobs are threatened.

    The demonstration was not supported by the trade unions, who have scheduled a staff meeting on Thursday, in compliance with the health regulations in place. They are calling on everyone to continue working to ensure the resumption of activities at the airport.

    “We are waiting for a first initiative from the curators. We must absolutely avoid that the airlines terminate their contract with Swissport and that Brussels Airport Company does the same with the licence of this ground service provider,” said a union representative.

    Because of the bankruptcy, employee insurance also ceases, for which the unions also expect a solution from the curators.

    The Brussels Times