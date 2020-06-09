 
Swissport will meet with trade unions this week
Tuesday, 09 June, 2020
    Swissport will meet with trade unions this week

    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Swissport’s trade unions will hold a staff meeting on Thursday at 2:00 PM, the common trade union front announced on Tuesday.

    The Commercial Court of Brussels made the bankruptcy of Swissport Belgium SA and its subsidiary Swissport Belgium Cleaning SA official on Tuesday after the company had announced on Monday that it would file.

    Unions want to meet with the three appointed curators before their meeting on Thursday, and intend to ask the curators to restart activities.

    “It is important to guarantee the continuity of the handling and to ensure that the restart of Brussels Airport, among others, takes place properly,” the unions said.

    Swissport is the largest of two ground handling organisations at Brussels Airport, the other being Aviapartner.

    The unions have already held talks on Monday with Brussels Airport Company, which runs the airport. The company has expressed its willingness to take initiatives to facilitate the resumption of Swissport’s activities.

    Nearly 1,500 jobs could be lost with Swissport’s bankruptcy.

