 
Belgium stops holding weekly coronavirus press conferences
Friday, 12 June, 2020
    Friday, 12 June 2020
    Credit: Federal Public Health Service/Youtube screengrab

    After announcing the latest coronavirus figures for Belgium on Friday, virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said that, for the time being, no more press conferences would be held.

    “We have done 54 [press conferences] in total,” said Van Gucht. “The ship is now sailing into calmer waters, we can release the reins a little bit. We experienced a very exciting episode together, with uncertainty, many sad announcements, but there were also signs of hope and improvement,” he added.

    “It is clear that nature can be very hard,” said Van Gucht, adding that we should stay optimistic, and remain careful when going out.

    Related News:

     

    “In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said, adding that the FPS Public Health will continue to publish the daily figures on the info-coronavirus.be website.

    “Our weekly press conference on Friday will be replaced by a weekly press release on the same day,” Van Gucht said.

    “As of Monday, we have entered a new phase of Belgium’s exit plan,” said Yves Stevens, spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre. “In the coming weeks, the various services will remain vigilant to the evolution of the virus in our country, and will continue to inform you through the usual channels,” he added.

    “Follow the measures, and as always: take care of yourself, and take care of others,” Stevens said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times