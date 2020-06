111 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the Federal Public Health Service on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 60.029.

53 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 41 in Wallonia and 17 in Brussels.

20 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours. The total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment is 395, which is 30 less than the day before. 82 of these patients are in the intensive care unit, as opposed to 88 yesterday.

5 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who died because of the coronavirus to 9,655.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times