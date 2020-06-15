 
Coronavirus: 71 new infections, 17 hospital admissions in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 71 new infections, 17 hospital admissions in...
Over 190 new infections registered in Germany...
Face mask distribution: when and how?...
‘Crook’: Julius Caesar statue vandalized in Flanders...
Looting: 23 people arrested in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Coronavirus: 71 new infections, 17 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Over 190 new infections registered in Germany
    Face mask distribution: when and how?
    ‘Crook’: Julius Caesar statue vandalized in Flanders
    Looting: 23 people arrested in Brussels
    Belgians can travel in Europe from Monday
    Flanders stops cooperation with imams on radicalised prisoners
    Brussels galleries to hold open-door weekend
    Anti-racists, far-right demonstrators protest in London
    Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on Sunday night
    New investigation against former FIFA president
    Blokker plans to take over debt-stricken Hema
    Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests
    De Block critical of plan by four countries to buy up vaccines
    French police stage nighttime protest at Arc de Triomphe
    Winston Churchill photo briefly disappears from Google search
    ‘Racist, rapist’: statue of Italian journalist defaced
    Coronavirus: global deaths top 427,000
    IKEA in talks to repay government corona support
    111 new infections, 5 deaths in Belgium
    View more

    Coronavirus: 71 new infections, 17 hospital admissions in Belgium

    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

    71 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Monday.

    This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 60,100. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    38 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 18 live in Wallonia, and 15 live in Brussels.

    17 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 21 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 397.

    Of the patients in hospital, 84 are in the intensive care unit, which is a slight increase of 2 patients compared to the day before.

    Since March 15, a total of 16,610 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

    Related News:

     

    6 new deaths have been reported, of which 3 occurred in hospitals, and 3 in residential care centres, which were all confirmed coronavirus cases.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,661, of which 49% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 0.5% in other residential centres, and 0.6% at home or somewhere else.

    95% of deaths that occurred in the hospital are confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times