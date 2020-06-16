Coronavirus: 55 new infections, 4 deaths in Belgium...

55 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 60,155. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

22 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 19 live in Wallonia, and 14 live in Brussels.

11 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 15 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 395.

Of the patients in hospital, 76 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 9 patients compared to the day before.

Since March 15, a total of 16,625 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

4 new deaths have been reported, which all occurred in hospitals.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,663, of which 49% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 0.5% in other residential centres, and 0.6% at home or somewhere else.

95% of deaths that occurred in the hospital are confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

