 
Cheat-Sheet: Where can we travel to?
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Latest News:
Cheat-Sheet: Where can we travel to?...
State virologist ‘concerned’ over packed terraces at the...
Etterbeek replaces colonial street names with women’s names...
All close contacts of coronavirus patients will be...
Kashmir under double lockdown despite EU protests...
    Credit: Creative Commons

    From 15 June Belgium officially reopened its borders to non-essential travel within Europe, presenting the possibility of leaving the country for the first time in months.

    This new freedom, however, is not as simple as it sounds, with several countries within Europe imposing travel restrictions, delayed timeframes, or simply not opening their border as of yet.

    With that in mind, where can you go as of 16 June? 

    Open and unrestricted

    France, Poland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are now open. Germany and the Netherlands too, but that has been the case since 30 May.

    Italy has been open since 3 June, however individual regions can impose their own restrictions.

    Sweden and Luxembourg are open, but were never closed to travellers from the EU throughout the coronavirus crisis.

    Portugal has reopened to air traffic, but crossing the border in a vehicle will have to wait until 1 July.

    Restricted, but open

    Croatia is open to tourists from Belgium, providing they provide proof of accommodation at the border.

    The Czech Republic is allowing Belgians to travel if they have a confirmation they tested negative for the virus.

    For those looking to travel to Austria, Latvia and Slovenia, it is advised to check about possible restrictions, according to the Belgian foreign ministry.

    Quarantine, but open

    The UK is open, but anyone arriving must quarantine for 14-days. Iceland, Estonia and Lithuania are asking for a similar measure from any Belgian travellers.

    Still waiting

    Spain will reopen its borders with all EU countries except Portugal on 21 June. Finland, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Norway and Ireland are also currently not allowing visitors.

    Banned Belgium

    Greece is allowing flights from 29 countries – but Belgium is not on the list until 1 July.

    Cyprus is allowing 12 countries, but not Belgium.

    Denmark has only reopened to German, Norwegian and Icelandic residents.

    Bulgaria has banned travel from Belgium.

    Slovakia is only allowing residents, not tourists.

